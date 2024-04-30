Forecast Updated on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and very warm! Highs: 82-90. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a couple showers by morning. Lows: 63-68. Winds: S-SE 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: A few showers possible early with partly to mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs: 75-82. Winds: SE-E 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 50-58. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 67-78. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 62-75. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
After an amazing day on Monday, another warm day is ahead of us for today with temperatures into the 80s as there will be a few extra clouds beginning to bubble as a cold front approaches us from the west. I think we will stay dry for the most part, but we can’t rule out a stray shower / storm popping up in the late afternoon hours. I believe a better chance for some showers and storms enters the forecast during the overnight tonight and into the early part of Wednesday. Even as the front clears us on Wednesday, with a mostly sunny day will lead to temperatures into the 70s to near 80 degrees.
Late week brings a shift of wind off the Atlantic with cooler temperatures as temperatures only climb into the 70s for highs on Thursday and Friday with lots of sunshine. A weak warm front will press across Delmarva on Friday evening and Friday night but stall out overhead and keep things even cooler for the weekend. This will allow temperatures only into the 60s to near 70 degrees on Saturday and Sunday. This will come with chances for a few showers / storms over the weekend, but there is a better chance for showers and storms on Sunday over Saturday.
The temperatures look to spike again heading into the middle of next week with temperatures again climbing up into the 80s by Tuesday and Wednesday.