DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds. Showers and possibly a few thunderstorms late. A few storms could be strong. Highs near 80°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday night: Showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to severe. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Thursday: Lingering showers. Much cooler and breezy. Winds from the northwest at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to 35 mph or more at times. Highs around 60°F. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Friday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Monday: Scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 53°F. Normal low: 34°F.
It has been a beautiful day on Delmarva, with much of the peninsula seeing temperatures more typical or early summer than late winter.
High pressure up and down the East Coast is responsible for the unseasonably warm sunshine.
That high will slide out to sea with a gusty southerly breeze again pushing afternoon highs to near records on Wednesday. As a cold front approaches from the west, clouds will increase, especially in the afternoon. Ahead of the cold front, there is potential for some pop-up thunderstorms Wednesday evening. Some of these storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and hail the main threats, and there is a very low threat of a spin-up tornado.
The actual cold front will cross the region Thursday morning, bringing widespread rain showers before everything ends by Thursday afternoon. Most notable will be a near 20°F drop in temperatures as we get snapped back to reality and more seasonable temperatures for the latter half of the week.
Seasonable high pressure builds in for Friday and Saturday, although it might be a bit breezy on Friday. Expect mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s on Friday and mid to upper 50s Saturday.
Then temperatures rise into the mid 60s on Sunday ahead of another cold front, which could bring showers and possibly some thunderstorms to Delmarva on Monday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation near normal for March 17 - March 23.