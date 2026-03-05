DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Areas of fog. A few light showers late. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Friday: Morning fog, then mostly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the low to mid 50s, with 40s at the coast.
Saturday: A few morning showers, then clearing. Highs near 70°F. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 70°F.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 52°F. Normal low: 32°F.
The pesky stationary boundary remains near Delmarva, but it has moved away far enough that parts of Delmarva have turned mostly sunny this afternoon. There has been a big contrast in temperatures, with interior Delmarva seeing temperatures near 70°F, and coastal Delmarva nearly 20 degrees cooler, in the mid to upper 40s.
We're again going to see fog develop Thursday evening as the boundary sinks back to the south. This fog could be more widespread than past nights, with everyone possibly seeing visibility drop below one mile at times.
The boundary ends up south of Delmarva on Friday, meaning cooler temperatures. Highs in interior Delmarva will reach the seasonable low to mid 50s, with an easterly breeze keeping coastal locations in the 40s. Skies will be mostly cloudy.
The boundary moves back to the north this weekend. After some light showers with the frontal passage Saturday morning, skies will turn partly to mostly sunny Saturday afternoon. Then Sunday is a little warmer, under mostly cloudy skies.
An area of low pressure is expected to develop along the frontal boundary late Sunday, which could cause a cold front to swing across the peninsula learly on Monday, which could bring showers and possibly a rumble of thunder.
Temperatures will stay well above normal (except at the coast) through the middle of next week.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for March 12 - March 18.