Forecast Updated on Friday, March 6, 2026, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Highs: 45-60. Winds: NE-N 5-20 mph.
Tonight: A stray shower possible early in the night. Otherwise, it will be partly to mostly cloudy with some fog and low cloud settling by dawn. Lows: 40-48. Winds: N-S 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 55-78. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of some scattered showers and storms. Lows: 52-65. Winds: SW 10-30+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of showers and storms. Windy. Highs: 70-76. Winds: SW-W 10-30+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 67-75. Winds: SE-SW 5-20+ mph.
We are waking up to low clouds and fog across Delmarva that will have a hard time to lift today. The back door cold front is currently draping itself over the region and will knock temperatures down a good 20+ degrees in areas compared to where we got to on Thursday. Many of us will only be in the 40s for highs this afternoon…especially closer to the beach and farther north you get. The farther south and west you can get…hints of 50s and some 60s are still possible, but it all depends on how far southeast does this back door front spill across Delmarva. This wind will continue into this evening and tonight and allow temperatures to quickly dip into the lower 40s in the evening with the marine layer / fog deck settling across Delmarva for the first half of the night. The wind should flip on us more south to southwest during the night and begin to erode away this layer as we wake up on Saturday morning.
The weekend is still looking very warm with sunshine and temperatures in the 70s most of the weekend. Once again, I need to put emphasis on this is not valid at the beach and right along the bays with water temperatures still only in the 30s. Highs right on the water will be in the 40s and 50s for much of the weekend. A cold front will bring the chance of some showers and storms as early as Saturday night as we see this very warm and more active air over the region and a better chance of some scattered showers and storms for Sunday and Sunday night.
This front doesn’t break down the upper-air pattern…we stay super warm into early next week with the hammer cold front looking to arrive for the middle of next week and brings us thunderstorm chances either on Wednesday or Thursday. We stay cooler into late next week and the following weekend and the pattern hints at possible rain chances for Friday into Saturday of next week.