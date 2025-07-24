DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Mostly clear. Lows in the low 70s.
Friday: Partly cloudy. A few showers or rumbles of thunder late. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Feels like 100-105°F or more at times. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 88°F. Normal low: 69°F.
Today we saw a return to more seasonably warm temperatures as winds have shifted to a more southerly direction.
We'll continue to see southerly winds increasing as we wrap up the work week, increasing humidity over the region as a warm front slides up the East Coast.
Broad upper ridging will settle over the Eastern United States Friday, making for unseasonably hot temperatures, rising into the mid 90s in many locations. With the increasing humidity, it could feel like 100° to 105°F or more at times Friday afternoon. Be careful with outdoor activities, and if possible, plan to do them in the morning hours before the heat really kicks in.
With the heat and humidity, there is a low chance for a few pop-up showers or thunderstorms late on Friday afternoon and evening.
A Bermuda high to the southeast will keep upward pressure on temperatures as we look ahead to the weekend and beyond. This weekend, expect afternoon highs to reach the low 90s, and low to mid 90s Monday through Wednesday next week.
With northwesterly flow higher up in the atmosphere, we'll have to be alert to any clusters of thunderstorms that could develop to our west and bring showers and thunderstorms, mostly in the afternoon and evening hours this weekend through next week. Chances are relatively low, but any storms could feature gusty downpours and lots of lightning.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation above normal for July 31 - August 6.
In the Tropics: An area of low pressure over the northern Gulf has a low, 10 percent, chance of tropical development in the next several days. The low is likely to move over land, which will limit any potential for tropical development, therefore the low confidence in development.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.