DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Mainly clear skies. Lows in the mid 60s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Light south wind. Highs in the upper 80s.
Friday: Partly cloudy. A few showers late. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 88°F. Normal low: 69°F.
High pressure remains in control over the northeastern United States, suppressing shower and thunderstorm activity again down in the southeast.
A pattern change is coming as we look ahead to the upcoming weekend.
A Bermuda high will build into the southeastern United States starting on Thursday. This will push the northeastern high away to the north and east, and the stationary boundary triggering the southeastern thunderstorms north as a warm front.
This will shift our winds to a more southerly direction which will increase temperatures to near 90°F, and increase humidity as well. We'll stay dry for Thursday and most, if not all of Friday.
At this point, I'm expecting Friday to be the hottest of the coming days, with afternoon highs climbing into the low to mid 90s, and with the humidity, feeling like 100°F or more at times.
As the aforementioned warm front approaches this weekend, it will be the trigger point for scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. These will be typical summertime thunderstorms, with gusty downpours and frequent lightning the primary threats.
By Monday, with a high pressure ridge building over the central United States, our upper flow will become northwesterly, keeping our weather a little unsettled through the middle of next week.
Longer range guidance is suggesting a cool down for the latter half of next week into early August.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation above normal for July 30 - August 5.
In the Tropics: An area of low pressure over northern Florida is expected to move into the northern Gulf as we look ahead to the weekend. The low is likely to move over land, which will limit any potential for tropical development. It only has a low, 10 percent, chance for development in the next seven days.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.