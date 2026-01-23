Stay up to date on the approaching winter storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the WBOC weather app, available for Apple and Android.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: *Cold Weather Advisory* Mostly clear and very cold. Lows in the low teens. Wind chills below zero.
Saturday: Increasing clouds and much colder. Snow arrives late. Highs in the low 20s. Wind chills around 0°F.
Sunday: *Winter Storm Warning* Periods of snow, heavy at times in the morning. Then a mix of sleet, freezing rain, and plain rain in the afternoon, before changing back to snow Sunday night. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
Monday: Snow and freezing rain ending in the morning. Partly cloudy by afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 30°F. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the mid 20s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the mid 20s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs in the low 20s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 45°F. Normal low: 28°F.
A cold and wintry weekend is in store for Delmarva.
An arctic cold front will cross Delmarva Friday evening, bringing a gusty northwest breeze and dangerously cold temperatures. Lows will fall into the low teens, with the wind making it feel like below zero at times.
A persistent north wind will keep temperatures well below normal on Saturday, with highs barely making it into the 20s. Clouds will increase throughout the day ahead of our winter storm.
Our winter storm arrives late Saturday night. The current thinking is that it will start as all snow. The snow will likely be heavy at times through Sunday morning, with quick accumulation likely. A changeover to sleet, freezing rain, and plain rain is expected in the afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the upper 30s. Sleet and freezing rain will be more likely over the Maryland Midshore and northern Delaware, where ice accretion could cause damage to trees and power lines. Elsewhere, rain could be heavy at times, possibly washing away much of the accumulated snow from Sunday morning.
Wintry mix and rain will changeover back to snow Sunday night before ending on Monday morning. The highest snowfall accumulations will be over northern Delmarva, and especially near I-95, where a foot or more accumulation in possible. Much of the rest of Delmarva could see 6 to 12 inches of snow before the changeover to wintry mix and rain. Lower snowfall totals are expected along the Atlantic coast. Again much of this accumulation could be washed away by heavy rain Sunday afternoon, especially closer to the coast.
Even though precipitation will end Monday morning, we will deal with the effects of this storm through nearly all of next week. With afternoon highs expected to stay well below freezing, any snow and ice will be slow to disappear.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation below normal for January 30 - February 5.