DELMARVA FORECAST
Wednesday night: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 40s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and much cooler. Breezy. Winds from the northwest could gust to 25 mph or more at times. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Highs around 70°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Monday: Clearing skies. Much cooler and breezy. Highs around 50°F.
Veterans Day: Mostly sunny, chilly, and blustery. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 62°F. Normal low: 41°F.
A series of mainly dry cold fronts will have our temperatures all over the place as we look ahead to next week.
After a mild and windy Wednesday, one of those fronts will cross Delmarva Wednesday night, shifting winds to the northwest. No rain will come with this front, but much cooler temperatures will. Highs on Thursday will only reach the mid to upper 70s.
As high pressure builds in from the west again, temperatures will rebound Friday, in the seasonable mid 60s, before two fronts cross Delmarva this weekend.
The first front approaches Friday night. This front won't bring cooler temperatures, in fact, temperatures will actually continue to warm up Saturday. But the front will bring more clouds and a chance for some showers on Saturday. However, most guidance is becoming less optimistic about the rain; it will likely be isolated to scattered showers.
Temperatures continue to warm up Sunday to near 70°F as yet another front approaches late in the day. Again, this front will mostly just bring increased cloudiness and a chance for isolated to scattered showers.
Sunday night's front, though ushers in big changes to start the next work week.
Chilly high pressure builds in from the west. Winds will be gusty from the northwest, and despite mostly sunny skies, the coldest temperatures of the season are expected. temperatures Monday and especially Tuesday, might not get out of the 40s, and Tuesday morning could see lows in the upper 20s. Veterans Day celebrations and observances could be a bit blustery.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average near normal, and precipitation below normal for November 12 - November 18.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest in the Atlantic Basin.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.