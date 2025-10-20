DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Clear and seasonable. Lows in the mid 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Winds from the southwest gusting to 25 mph or more. Highs around 70°F.
Tuesday night: Scattered gusty showers. Lows in the low 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Breezy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 68°F. Normal low: 46°F.
A cold front transited Delmarva early Monday, bringing some showers, but more notably, gusty winds.
Monday night, winds will calm down, allowing temperatures to fall into the seasonable mid 40s.
On Tuesday, as another cold front approaches from the northwest, winds will shift to a southwesterly direction, again becoming gusty, with gusts to 25 mph or more. Skies remain mostly sunny before increasing clouds Tuesday evening as the cold front approaches.
The cold front will bring some gusty showers, and possibly even a rumble of thunder late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. However, at this time we are not expecting strong or severe thunderstorms.
Skies clear back out Wednesday, with gusty northwest breezes.
With high pressure back in control, skies will remain mostly sunny through Friday, with cool afternoon highs in the low 60s, and overnight lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Next weekend, skies will turn mostly cloudy ahead of a region of unsettled weather approaching from the Deep South. At this point, it looks like any rain chances will hold off until Monday, so outdoor activities this weekend should not be interrupted by any rain.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for October 27 - November 2.
In the Tropics: A tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean, has a high, 70 percent chance of becoming an organized tropical system in the next two days. Guidance has this system lingering in the Caribbean for several days, then diverges after that. Should it become a named tropical system, its name would be "Melissa". It is not a threat to Delmarva at this time.
There are no other areas of development interest in the tropical Atlantic.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.