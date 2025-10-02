Forecast Updated on Thursday, October 2, 2025, at 3:55am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 64-70. Winds: E 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Breezy early. Lows: 42-60. Winds: E 10-20+ mph.
Friday: Sunny. Highs: 65-74. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 48-60. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs: 65-78. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 70-81. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
The high will settle over the top of Delmarva and bring us a fall-like feel to the air for a few days. Temperatures this morning have fallen into the 40s in our coolest communities and for Friday morning are forecasted to be well into the 40s again and maybe even a couple of our coolest communities sneaking into the 30s…wouldn’t shock me. Highs are only expected to be in the 60s and 70s for highs with a good amount of sunshine mixing with a few clouds…especially on Thursday since things will still be a bit breezy. We could see a few gusts today over 25+ mph this afternoon.
The weekend forecast for all the different events going on…including Country Calling needs to tip their local Meteorologist (just saying). Temperatures in the 70s for highs…morning temperatures in the 50s….you can not beat that at all!!! A few extra clouds will be around by Sunday and Monday as the wind turns more out of the southeast and brings a little more moisture to the air. A cold front will approach us by the middle of next week that will introduce the chance of some rain showers and even a few thunderstorms late on Wednesday.