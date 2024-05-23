Forecast Updated on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with evening showers / thunderstorms. Highs: 84-90. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Showers and storms are possible the first part of the night. Otherwise, it will be mostly clear by morning. Lows: 62-70. Winds: SW-W 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of a stray shower / storm in the evening hours. Highs: 80-86. Winds: W-NW 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 59-66. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny with scattered showers / storms. Highs: 78-84. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 80-86. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
We start this Thursday with a bunch of humidity in the air as temperatures hold in the 60s and 70s overnight. We start off with lots of sunshine, but as we go throughout the day things will start to destabilize and we will see some extra clouds bubble into the afternoon hours as a cold front approaches from the west. A better chance with some scattered showers / thunderstorms arrives later into the afternoon and evening hours, but we can’t rule out a few showers / storms into the morning hours. There are indications that these thunderstorms could be packing a punch with it, so something we will keep a close eye on heading into Thursday. Temperatures today should reach the 80s and 90s this afternoon ahead of this storm chance later today.
The front will look to stall over the top of the region on Friday and will have little waves of energy running along this front. It will bring the chance of a few showers / storms possible each day over the long holiday weekend, but the weekend itself will not be a total washout. It isn’t even a guarantee that it will rain or storm in your neighborhood, but just know that chance will be there each day over the long weekend. At the moment, Friday looks like a stray shower or storm is possible. Better chances for storms arriving on Saturday. Sunday looks to be a mainly dry day before another better chance of scattered showers / storms rolls in on Memorial Day Monday.
Heading into the short work and school week will bring another possibility for showers and storms for Tuesday as the strongest cold front of the week will bring a change to the weather pattern into later next week. A big ridge of high pressure will take control of the forecast with warmer temperatures by Friday and into next weekend.