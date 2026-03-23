DELMARVA FORECAST
Today: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Mild. Highs around 60°F. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs around 50°F.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Thursday: Scattered showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 57°F. Normal low: 37°F.
After a warm and spring-like weekend, a transition begins across Delmarva as we head into Monday.
The day will have a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. While a rumble of thunder is possible, severe weather is not expected and rainfall amounts will remain on the lighter side for most areas.
Clouds will linger through late morning, but conditions steadily improve through the afternoon with skies becoming mostly sunny. It will turn breezy as well, with north winds around 10 to 15 mph and gusts over 25 mph at times.
High temperatures will reach near 60 degrees. This is still slightly above the seasonal average, but noticeably cooler compared to the weekend warmth.
Monday night turns clear and chilly, with lows dropping to near freezing in the lower 30s.
Looking ahead, a cooler air mass settles in Tuesday with sunny skies and highs around 50 degrees. Temperatures then rebound mid to late week, climbing back to slightly above average levels by Wednesday and Thursday.
The next system arrives with a cold front on Friday, bringing another chance for showers and a return to cooler temperatures heading into next weekend.