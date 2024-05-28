Forecast Updated on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with a few pop-up showers / storms possible. Highs: 78-85. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Low cloud / fog possible by morning? Lows: 57-65. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered showers possible, even a few storms possible. Highs: 72-78. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Shower or storm possible in the early evening, otherwise it turns partly cloudy to mostly clear by morning. Lows: 50-60. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 70-76. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Friday: Sunny. Highs: 66-76. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
As we wake up this morning, things have calmed down on what proved to be an uneventful evening after dealing with the rounds of showers and storms in the morning and early afternoon stabilized the atmosphere overhead and kept our severe weather threat down compared to what the models indicated before the rainy start to our Memorial Day Monday. Today will bring another chance for a couple pop-up showers and storms in the afternoon and evening hours, but nothing organized is expected to form. The timing of the shower or storm chance looks to be around 6-8 pm this evening just after the peak daytime heating. It isn’t the biggest chance in the world and in fact, most of us will be dry with temperatures in the 70s and 80s this afternoon.
A better chance for some rain showers and even a few storms will be possible on Wednesday afternoon and evening as a stronger cold front pushes across the area. At the moment, the chances go up again around 2-3pm and will linger into the dinner hour and should subside as we get into the later stages of the evening hours. The wind turns more north and northwest overnight tomorrow night as a massive ridge of high pressure settles over the top of Delmarva for later in the workweek.
The cooler and crisp feeling air will stick around into the first weekend of June with temperatures in the 70s and 80s for highs both on Saturday and Sunday. The high will linger into the start of the week with warmer and more humid conditions before storms chances finally start to go back up heading into mid-week next week.