Forecast Updated on Monday, July 7, 2025, at 5:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of rain showers and storms possible throughout the day. Highs: 80-87. Winds: SE-S 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Fog possible by morning? Lows: 72-77. Winds: S-SW 10-20+ mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny with evening showers and storms possible. Highs: 88-95. Winds: SW 10-20+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Showers and storms possible early in the day. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 70-77. Winds: SW-W 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers and storms. Highs: 86-92. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny with the chance of a few showers and storms. Highs: 84-91. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
We start the week with Chantal. The storm made landfall along the coast of South Carolina over the weekend and is now meandering up through the mountains of North Carolina and Virginia. As the storm continues to trek to the north and east, it will bring us the chance for some rain and some thunderstorms throughout the day…especially once we are into the afternoon and evening hours. Some of this rain will be heavy at times and the storms could pack a punch with some strong, gusty winds…very heavy rain…and lots of lightning. On average we are looking for 0.50” of rain across the area with some locally heavier amounts to about an inch of rain possible for most. Temperatures today will still climb well up into the 80s with this tropical air mass in place.
Another round of showers and thunderstorms are going to be possible on Tuesday evening as a cold front comes diving into the region in the late afternoon and evening hours. We are expecting a few of these storms to pack a punch again Tuesday with temperatures up into the 90s ahead of the front. This front is going to stall out overhead Tuesday night and keep us in an unsettled weather pattern with pop-up showers and storms possible for Wednesday and Thursday.
Another cold front will try to clear us out by Friday evening, but it will come with a few more showers and storms. The good news is that the signs are that we will clear things out into the weekend with temperatures a bit on the cooler side with highs in the 80s for both Saturday and Sunday.