Forecast Updated on Monday, November 16, 2026, at 3:30am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny and breezy early in the day. Highs: 53-58. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows: 27-36. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 55-62. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear with the possibility of fog in the morning hours. Lows: 32-40. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: 60-65. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: 63-68. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
A massive ridge of high pressure takes control of the forecast for the majority of the week and will keep things nice and dry throughout the workweek. We are out the door on the colder side this morning so the extra layers are a great idea. A bit of a breeze will be around as the sun comes up in the morning hours with some gusts over 25+ mph possible through around 10-11am. The wind is expected to settle down later this afternoon and allow temperatures to reach into the mid to upper 50s for highs…right where we should be this time of year with lots of sunshine.
A weak boundary will swing across Delmarva during the course of Tuesday that may bring us a bit of cloud cover to mix in with the sun, but it will still be a very nice day with temperatures into the 50s with a few folks to near 60 degrees. As the air begins to warm, it wouldn’t surprise me that the extra water vapor being held could lead to a little fog to settle across the area as we wake up on Wednesday morning. Once the fog lifts, the sun will warm us nicely into the low and mid 60s on Wednesday afternoon.
It will be even warmer on Thursday and Friday with highs well into the 60s and a few folks to near 70 degrees on Saturday. On Saturday afternoon, the clouds will start to increase as a storm develops along the coast of the Carolina’s and will run up the coast and bring us a chance for rain on Sunday.
Marine Forecast:
Atlantic Ocean:
Monday: N 10-20 knots. Seas: 2-3 feet.
Tuesday: NW 5-15 knots. Seas: 2-3 feet.
Chesapeake Bay:
Monday: Small Craft Advisory AM. NW 10-30 knots. Waves: 1-3 feet.
Tuesday: NW 5-10 knots. Waves: 1 foot.
Delaware Bay:
Monday: NW 10-15 knots. Seas: 1-2 feet.
Tuesday: NW 5-10 knots. Seas: 1-2 feet.