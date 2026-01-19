Forecast Updated on Monday, January 19, 2026, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 30-36. Winds: W 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Clear, cold, and breezy. Lows: 15-22. Winds: W 10-20 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny and a bit breezy. Highs: 25-32. Winds: W 10-25+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Clear. Lows: 7-17. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 36-42. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 44-49. Winds: SW-W 5-20+ mph.
The storm from yesterday has departed, but it has left behind some much colder air for the next few days and could lead to a few slick spots early this morning with how quickly temperatures tumbled yesterday evening. The wind will be a major factor in our forecast today with some gusts over 30+ mph. This will make our temperatures that reach the 30s to around 40 degrees this afternoon feel like the 20s and low 30s. At least we will have ample sunshine across the area today and for the next few days.
High pressure is in control of the weather with this blast of colder air with temperatures holding below freezing for a high on Tuesday and morning temperatures in the single digits and teens for Tuesday and Wednesday morning. A clipper system will swing through the area on Wednesday night and Thursday that will bring some extra clouds and maybe even a sprinkle or a snow flurry as another blast of colder air comes toward the region.
We stay dry on Friday, but then our attention this week will be on our possible snow event for Saturday night into Sunday. This one already has a lot more agreement then what we saw with the storm this last weekend. There are still a few things that we will need to iron out, especially how cold the air coming from the Arctic will be prior to the storm’s arrival. There is such a thing as it will be too cold to snow. If the air is too cold, the storm and the snow will be suppressed to our south. I don’t think we will have a “mix” or “transition” problem with this storm…the question is will the storm be suppressed or not. This is a forecast that we will fine tune…so, stay tuned friends.
The Arctic air that comes in behind this storm will settle and stick around for a few days with temperatures in the 20s early next week.