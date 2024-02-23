Forecast updated on Friday, February 23, 2024, at 3:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Rain will end this evening as a cool front passes with slow clearing Saturday. The weekend looks dry and quite chilly, but a pattern change to spring-like weather is coming early next week!
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Evening showers, then clearing, breezy and colder. Low 36°. Wind: NW 4-12 mph. Wind gusts over 15 mph near open water later.
Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy, and quite chilly. Clearing later PM. High 44-45°. Wind: NW 9-18 mph.
Saturday Night: Clear and much colder. Low 22-24°. Wind: N 5-12 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, and quite chilly. High 45-46°. Wind: NW/W 3-9 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Showers will end this evening as a cold front passes and colder air returns to the area. Winds will increase behind the front with NW winds at 7-14 mph later tonight. Look for low temps. by daybreak near 35-36 degrees.
Saturday will be a very chilly day with partly cloudy skies early then increasing sunshine in the later afternoon hours. Afternoon temps. will reach 44-45° inland and this is below the average of 50 degrees for the day. The gusty winds will make it feel even cooler and a hard freeze is likely Saturday night as winds diminish under clear skies. Temperatures will be near 22-23° by daybreak Sunday.
Sunday will be a chilly day with sunshine and afternoon temps. will stay in the mid 40's at best. We will see a light NW wind at 4-9 mph Sunday and Sunday night will be clear and cold with temps. near freezing by daybreak Monday as a dry and stable air mass settles over the area.
In the long range: Clearing skies will arrive Sunday, but it will be quite chilly. Look for high temps. near 45-46° Sunday afternoon. Milder weather will arrive Monday and Tuesday, with temperatures near 60 Monday, and into the low/mid 60's Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday and showers are likely by Thursday. Temperatures for much of next week will be 10-15 degrees above the average for late February!
The average low for mid February is 30°, with a high temp. of 50°.