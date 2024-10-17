Forecast updated on Thursday, October 17, 2024, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clear and cool. A bright full Moon with a good breeze in open areas. Very chilly by daybreak. Low 39-41°. Wind: N 6-14 mph.
Friday: Mainly clear, breezy and dry. Higher winds on the coast with gusts to 18 mph Friday. High 67-68°. Wind: N 8-16 mph.
Friday Night: Clear and chilly. Low 42°. Wind: N 5-11 mph.
Saturday: Mainly clear, breezy and dry. High 70°. Wind: NE 5-11 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will be chilly again with mainly clear skies and a bright full Moon. A light north wind will continue with lows near 38-41 degrees by sunrise. Winds will stay from the North at 6-14 mph but near 10-15 mph around open water.
Friday will be mostly sunny, and winds will remain gusty around a low pressure center in the Atlantic. Look for winds near 18 mph at times near open water. It will stay dry with very low humidity. Look for afternoon temps. to moderate some to near 67-68°. Winds will be from the North at 9-17 mph. Friday night will be chilly with clear skies and a north wind at 5-11 mph. Look for temperatures near 37-40° by sunrise.
Saturday will be sunny, and winds will remain gusty around a low pressure center in the Atlantic. Look for winds near 14 mph at times near open water. It will stay dry with very low humidity. Look for afternoon temps. to moderate some to near 70°. Winds will be from the Northeast at 5-12 mph. Saturday night will be chilly with clear skies and a north wind at 5-11 mph. Look for temperatures near 42° by sunrise.
In the long-range: It will stay clear and dry through Tuesday with temperatures moderating slowly by Sunday. Morning lows will be in the upper 30's to near 40 degrees Thursday and Friday then moderate to the mid 40's by Sunday morning.
High temps. will be near 70 Saturday, and in the mid 70's Sunday through Wednesday. It will be mainly clear and dry, and no rain is expected over the next 7 days. Moderate drought conditions cover most of Delmarva and the drought will worsen. A cool front will bring slightly cooler air back by Thursday.
The average high for mid-October is 69 degrees with an average low of 47 degrees.