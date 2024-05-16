Forecast updated on Thursday, May 16, 2024, at 3:30 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Temperatures were mild across Delmarva today, and it will stay cloudy and very breezy into Friday as moisture wraps around a low-pressure center in the Atlantic. More rain is likely later Saturday as a new storm system approaches.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy, and breezy near open water. Low 56-57°. Beaches 55°. Wind: N 4-10 mph.
Friday: Mainly cloudy. High 69-70°. Beaches 62°. Wind: NE 6-12 mph. Winds on the coast NE at 8-14 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly Cloudy, and cool. Low 54-56°. Beaches 55°. Wind: NE 2-9 mph.
Saturday: Mainly cloudy and cool with passing showers likely. Rainfall will be light with most spots seeing under 0.25 inches. High 62-64°. Beaches 61°. Wind: E 8-17 mph. Winds on the coast E at 10-18 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
It will be breezy near the coast tonight with a NE wind and cloudy skies. Look for lows near 56-57° by sunrise with winds from the north at 4-11 mph.
Friday looks mainly cloudy with little or no sunshine and it will be much like today. The temperatures will reach 69-70° in the afternoon with a northeast to east wind at 6-12 mph. The beaches will stay cool with spotty drizzle and temps. around 62° all day. It will remain cloudy Friday night with lows near 55 degrees by sunrise Saturday as an onshore wind flow continues. We may see some showers in the area by daybreak.
Saturday will be cloudy with passing showers during the day and the evening. The temperatures will be quite cool and only reach around 62° in the afternoon with an east wind at 8-17 mph. Rainfall will be light with most spots seeing less than 0.25 inches.
In the long-range: Sunday looks mostly cloudy and we might see some some rain early. High temps. will be in the mid 60's Sunday. Look for lows in the low to mid 50's Saturday through Monday. Sunshine should return Monday with temps. near 68 degrees and we will reach the low 70's with dry weather Tuesday. Wednesday looks warmer with sunshine and tempos. near 78 degrees!
The average low for early May is 53° and the high is 74°.