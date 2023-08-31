Forecast Updated on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with stray showers across southern Delmarva possible. Windy. Highs: 72-78. Winds: NE 15-40+ mph.
Tonight: Turning mostly clear. Breezy. Lows: 60-68. Winds: NE 10-20+ mph.
Friday: Sunny and breezy early in the day. Highs: 72-78. Winds: NE 10-30+ mph.
Friday Night: Clear and cool. Lows: 53-63. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny! Highs: 78-84. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Sunday. Sunny, hot and humid! Highs: 85-92. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
The front has cleared us and now acts as support for us on this Thursday. Some of the moisture from Idalia is trying to sneak across Delmarva this morning and we may still see a few stray showers across far southern Delmarva over the course of the day today. The heavier rain will move across Hampton Roads tomorrow, so be aware of that if you have plans to travel south for any reason tomorrow. The big story from Idalia for us will be the windy conditions throughout the day where we may see some gusts 30-40+ mph across Delmarva and the cloudy conditions we will be stuck in for the first half of the day. As the storm quickly departs later today, we should see more and more sunshine in the afternoon and evening hours. With the wind in off the Atlantic, temperatures today will be stuck in the 70s across the region.
As Idalia departs and stalls out in the Atlantic over the next few days, the riptides and big waves will still be a story into the long holiday weekend. Besides the rough surf we will have at the beach this weekend, there are no complaints about the weather forecast. A big ridge of high pressure takes control of the forecast on Friday and will stick around for a few days and will actually crank up the heat and humidity heading into the Labor Day weekend.