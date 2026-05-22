DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Saturday: Cloudy with on-and-off showers. Breezy. Winds from the east at 15 mph could gust to 25 mph at times. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Sunday: Cloudy with on-and-off showers and thunder. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
Memorial Day: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunder. Highs around 80°F. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunder. Highs in the low 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 76°F. Normal low: 55°F.
A stationary boundary has settled itself just south of Delmarva, which will make for a cloudy and showery Memorial Day weekend on the peninsula. While no single day is expected to be a washout, every community should expect to receive at least a little bit of rain each day.
With the boundary to the south, expect scattered showers Friday night, continuing into Saturday. Latest guidance is suggesting the front will return north as a warm front later in the weekend, but will be slower to do so. Therefore, Saturday is expected to be similar to Friday, with showers and cool afternoon highs struggling to reach 60°F. Winds will be gusty from the east, which will make for quite choppy waters around Delmarva; not a great weekend to take the boat out.
The frontal boundary should start sliding back north as a warm front, bringing warmer temperatures for Sunday and Memorial Day Monday, which will climb to the upper 70s to about 80°F. Like today and Saturday, we don't expect either day to be a washout, but expect scattered showers, and possibly some rumbles of thunder (at this time no strong storms are expected). Anyone who has outdoor observances planned outside for Memorial Day should watch the weather conditions carefully, and consider having a plan to move them indoors or postpone them if it looks like rain and thunder will roll through your community.
Clouds and showers are now expected to continue into Wednesday, before sunshine possibly makes a return by next Thursday. Temperatures will remain on the warmer side next week.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for May 29 - Jun 4.