DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Gradual clearing. Windy. Blowing snow. Lows in the upper teens, feeling like single digits.
Friday: Sunny, cold, and windy. Blowing snow. Highs in the upper 30s.
Saturday: Sunny and cold. Highs in low 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and seasonably chilly. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Mild. Highs in the mid 50s.
Wednesday: Chance of showers. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Chance of rain 20 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 49°F. Normal low: 30°F.
***Cold Weather Advisory For Accomack County***
As we bid farewell to the latest winter storm to bring snow to parts of Delmarva, we have some cold and blustery conditions to get through.
The deepening low that brought snow yesterday is slowly heading out to sea, but as high pressure builds in from the west, the pressure gradient will kick up gusty northwest winds Thursday night through Friday. Because yesterday's snow was light and fluffy, blowing snow on exposed roadways could cause slippery conditions.
With temperatures Thursday night falling into the upper teens, it will feel like the single digits by sunrise Friday. This has prompted a Cold Weather Advisory for Accomack County.
With high pressure building in, skies turn sunny Friday. Continued windy conditions will continue the threat for blowing snow in areas that saw snow Wednesday. It will also cause wind chills to stay in the mid 20s.
A bit of good news, though. With high pressure in charge, we're expecting mainly sunny conditions this weekend through the start of the next work week with temperatures gradually moderating. We'll get into the low 40s Saturday, upper 40s Sunday, and 50s by Monday, all with less wind.
Longer-range guidance is suggesting a storm system to our north could swing a cold front across Delmarva sometime around next Wednesday. At this time it doesn't look like a big weather-maker, with just a chance of a few stray showers. Cooler temperatures return for the end of next week.