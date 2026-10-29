DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Mostly clear. Some patchy fog late. Lows about 50°F.
Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, and warm. Winds from the west shift to the northwest at 5 to 15 mph. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Saturday: Increasing clouds. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the low 70s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 65°F. Normal low: 43°F.
Temperatures are going to average above normal into next week, with rain chances now being pushed farther into the latter half of next week.
High pressure remains in charge Thursday evening. Expect mostly clear skies and mild overnight lows only falling to about 50 degrees by sunrise Friday. Some patchy fog could be possible around the Friday morning commute.
Friday will be an outstanding day to wrap up the work week, with mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the warm mid 70s. A weak cold front will cross Delmarva during the morning; this front will do little more than kick up a gusty wind by afternoon. Winds from the west in the morning will shift to the northwest by afternoon.
For Halloween festivities on Saturday, the weather is looking very nice, albeit cooler. Clouds will be on the increase with highs in the low 60s. No rain is expected, though. A gusty breeze in the morning will start to die down by trick-or-treat time. And we should remain dry into Sunday, when we set the clocks back one hour as we return to Standard Time.
We're continuing to dry out the forecast for early next week, as high pressure will keep rain chances away from the Mid-Atlantic. For Sunday through Wednesday next week, expect lots of clouds, with occasional peeks of sun. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s on Sunday, and within a few degrees of 70°F Monday through Wednesday.
Better chances for rain could arrive in the latter half of next week.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation above normal for Nov 5 - Nov 11.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.