Weather Alert

...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills of 0 to 5 above expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Maryland and central, east central, eastern, and north central Virginia. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills as low as zero could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to the cold, black ice will likely develop on area roadways tonight into Wednesday morning. Use caution while traveling, especially on untreated secondary roads, bridges, and overpasses. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&