DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: *Cold Weather Advisory* Partly cloudy and cold. Lows in the mid teens, with wind chills near 0°F.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds in the afternoon. A few light snow showers are possible late. Highs in the mid 20s with wind chills in the teens. Chance of snow less than 20 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 20s.
Saturday: Increasing clouds and cold. Snow possible. Highs in the low 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.
Sunday: Cold with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 30s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 45°F. Normal low: 28°F.
Dangerously cold temperatures have settled into the Mid-Atlantic, and will stick around for the rest of the week ahead. Snow and ice from last weekend's winter storm are likely to stick around for the foreseeable future.
Despite lots of sunshine, a cold air mass and westerly winds have kept temperatures on most of Delmarva in the 20s, and these highs will only get colder as we look ahead to the weekend.
A dry cold front Tuesday evening will reinforce cold air over the peninsula. Coupled with ice and snow cover, it will be another dangerously cold night with wind chills falling to around 0°F.
Wednesday starts off sunny, but cold, then cloud cover increases in the afternoon. A cold front will swing across Delmarva Wednesday night. This front might just have enough moisture to squeeze out a few light snow showers Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but no significant travel effects are expected.
Behind Wednesday night's cold front will come yet another reinforcing shot of cold, Arctic air, ushering in the coldest temperatures of the week for Thursday into the weekend.
Confidence is slowly increasing that there will be a winter storm developing off the Carolina coast this weekend - probably more toward Sunday. However, it is too early to tell how it will affect Delmarva at this time.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation below normal for February 3 - February 9.