Forecast updated on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 10:15 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Emeritus Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Clearing and colder. Winds increase. Low 26-27°. Wind: NW 9-18 mph.
Friday: Sunny, cold, and breezy. High 39-40º. Wind: NW 12-26 mph. Winds diminish after 2 PM.
Friday Night: Clear and cold. Low 25-27º. Wind: N 0-5 mph.
Saturday: Cloudy with rain developing by 2 PM. Rain continues into the night with over an inch of rain likely. High 47º. Wind: SE/S 5-13 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Clouds will clear completely tonight and it will be colder. Look ofr a freeze with lows in the mid to upper 20's by daybreak Friday. Friday looks sunny and chilly and a gusty NW wind will make it feel colder still. Look for afternoon temperatures to be only around 40 degrees. Winds will gust to over 24 mph.
Friday night will be clear and cold with winds diminishing. Look for lows in the mid 20's and some clouds may arrive after midnight.
Saturday will turn cloudy with a steady rain developing in the mid-afternoon. Rain will continue into the night and it will be a good soaking. Rainfall amounts of over an inch are likely across most of Delmarva. Some areas may see over 1.6 inches of rain. Winds will be light Saturday, but increase some Saturday night.
Sunday will be much warmer, as a very mild and wet air mass from the Gulf of Mexico reaches Delmarva, but clouds and showers will linger with heavier rain Sunday evening. Temperatures may reach the low 60's Sunday afternoon with most spots at least near 58-60 degrees.
In the long-range:
It will stay cloudy but turn warmer Sunday. Rain showers are likely again later Sunday and into the evening, with clearing skies early Monday.
Monday will be sunny but much colder with a low near 38 degrees at best as true Arctic air settles over the area. Tuesday will stay cold with a low near 21 and a high near 36-39 degrees.
A significant snow event is possible for Thursday, but it is too soon to say more about this yet,
The average high for today is 48 degrees with an average low of 29 degrees.