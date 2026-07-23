DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Clear and cool. Calm winds. Lows in the low 60s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Light winds from the east. Highs around 80°F.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. A few showers south? Highs around 80°F. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90°F. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 88°F / Normal low: 69°F
After so much unsettled weather, Delmarva is going to be treated to some very pleasant conditions to end the week and into the weekend.
A cold front that brought some flooding rainfall to parts of Delmarva Wednesday night has sagged far enough south that most of Delmarva is seeing mostly sunny skies on Thursday.
That front won't move much, and will continue to bring rain and thunderstorms to far southeastern Virginia and much of North Carolina, so keep that in mind if you are traveling in that direction this weekend.
Here on Delmarva, however, high pressure will be in charge, and it in fact will feel a little bit like mid-September with low humidity and comfortably cool temperatures.
Expect mostly sunny skies through the weekend (except some more clouds on Saturday with a chance of a shower on the Eastern Shore of Virginia) and highs in the low 80s.
High pressure slides to the east eventually bringing southerly winds which will return afternoon highs to more seasonable levels in the upper 80s and low 90s.
Our next chances for rain and thunderstorms will come with a disturbance sometime in the Tuesday timeframe.
In the Tropics: Tropical Storm "Bertha" is slowly tracking west along the Gulf Coast. It is expected to bring gusty winds, high surf, and heavy rain from southern Mississippi to Texas. It is expected to then dissipate over south central Texas by the weekend. The storm is not a threat to Delmarva at this time.