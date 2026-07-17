Frontier Town

Courtesy of Frontier Town

BERLIN, Md. - The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed an incident at Frontier Town that resulted in a teen employee being flown to shock trauma on Thursday night.

According to police, deputies from the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office responded to Frontier Town on Stephen Decatur Highway at about 8:15 p.m. on July 16 to assist the Berlin Fire Company with a reported traumatic injury. 

The sheriff’s office says a 17-year-old employee was driving a tractor when it crashed, resulting in the teen falling off. Police say the tractor then ran over the employee.

The teen was flown to shock trauma for treatment. The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office says no further information will be released due to the victim’s age. 

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

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Digital Content Producer

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

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