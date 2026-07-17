BERLIN, Md. - The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed an incident at Frontier Town that resulted in a teen employee being flown to shock trauma on Thursday night.
According to police, deputies from the Worcester County Sheriff’s Office responded to Frontier Town on Stephen Decatur Highway at about 8:15 p.m. on July 16 to assist the Berlin Fire Company with a reported traumatic injury.
The sheriff’s office says a 17-year-old employee was driving a tractor when it crashed, resulting in the teen falling off. Police say the tractor then ran over the employee.
The teen was flown to shock trauma for treatment. The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office says no further information will be released due to the victim’s age.
This article will be updated as more information becomes available.