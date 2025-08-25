DELMARVA FORECAST
Monday night: Mostly clear. Lows around 60°F.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Winds from the west 5 to 10 mph. Highs around 80°F.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.
Friday: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible. Highs around 80°F. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 85°F. Normal low: 65°F.
After a busy week last week in the weather department, the weather headlines this week turn to pleasantly cool and dry conditions for the final week of August.
A secondary, dry cold front cleared Delmarva early this afternoon, reinforcing seasonable conditions across the peninsula. Temperatures Monday afternoon across most of Delmarva made it into the mid 80s (normal for this time of year).
High pressure is building in behind that front. Monday night, mainly clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to drop to about 60 degrees, about five degrees below normal.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cool. Highs Tuesday reach about 80°F, and on Wednesday the mid to upper 70s.
I'll be watching for a weak cold front to approach Delmarva on Thursday, which will likely be the "most exciting" weather this week (/sarcasm). There could be an increase in clouds, and I'm putting in a very low chance of a stray shower late Thursday into Friday, but most folks will likely stay dry.
The passage of that front will reinforce cool air over Delmarva; highs to start out the Labor Day weekend are shaping up to be in the mid to upper 70s under partly to mostly sunny skies (about 7 to 10 degrees below normal).
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average below normal, and precipitation above normal for September 1 - September 7.
In the Tropics: Tropical Storm "Fernand" is located in the central Atlantic, about several hundred miles south of western Newfoundland. It is turning toward the northeast and headed into the North Atlantic. It is not a threat to Delmarva.
There are no other areas of interest in the Atlantic Basin at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.