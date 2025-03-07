Forecast updated on Friday, March7, 2025, at 4:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear early then most;ly cloudy late. Still chilly, and breezy near open water. Low 37º. Wind: NW 6-15 mph.
Saturday: Cloudy early then becoming mostly sunny after 2 PM. Breezy and cool. High 53º. Wind: NW 12-20 mph. Wind gusts over 24 mph possible PM.
Saturday Night: Clear and colder. Low 28º. Wind: NW 5-12 mph.
Sunday: Mostly clear and chilly. High 54º. Wind: SW 11-22 mph. Beaches: High 48º with wind NE 16-22 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Chilly air covers much of the northeastern third of the country this evening, with warm air across Texas as temps. have passed 80 degrees in some areas, High temps. Reached the 70’s near the Gulf of Mexico. We will see chilly air with light winds tonight and a few clouds. Look for low temperatures near 37 by sunrise with a NW wind at 3-10 mph.
Tomorrow looks mostly cloudy early with clearing skies in the afternoon hour. It will be cool and dry. Winds will be lighter with afternoon temps. near 53 degrees. Winds will gust to over 20 mph in the midday and afternoon hours. Saturday night will colder with low temps. near 28 degrees by daybreak Sunday.
Sunday looks sunny and chilly, with afternoon temps. likely staying just below 52-54 degrees. We may see a few thin high clouds and winds will diminish in the late afternoon and evening hours. Sunday night will bring temps. near 33 degrees by daybreak Monday under fair skies.
In the long-range: Monday will be sunny but milder, with PM Temps. near 60 degrees. Tuesday looks mainly sunny with afternoon temps. reaching the mid 60's. Wednesday will be mild as well with high clouds and high temps. near 70 degrees.
Thursday will be partly to mostly sunny and mild with temps. around 67-70 degrees.
The average high for early March is 53 degrees with an average low of 33 degrees.