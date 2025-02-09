DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday night: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower is possible to the south. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation less than 10 percent.
Monday: Partly cloudy and cool. Highs in the low 40s.
Tuesday: Snow likely in the afternoon and evening. Snow could be heavy at times, and could mix with rain south. 2-4" snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
Wednesday: Snow changing to rain. Additional snow accumulations 1-3 inches. Highs in the low 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
Thursday: Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Cooler. Highs in the low 40s.
Saturday: Rain possible. Highs around 50°F. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Sunday: Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 47°F. Normal low: 28°F.
We have an unsettled week of weather ahead, with a winter storm, and beneficial rain on the way.
High pressure briefly remains in charge for Sunday night into Monday. A weak disturbance passing to the south of Delmarva might bring a few showers to Accomack County this evening.
For Monday, we'll see lots of thin cloud layers, with seasonably cool afternoon highs in the low 40s.
Our winter storm will approach from the west on Tuesday morning, and we'll start to see snow overspreading Delmarva on Tuesday afternoon.
While most of Delmarva will see all snow through early Wednesday morning, some rain might mix in with snow to the south, including the Lower Eastern Shore and Accomack County, where snow totals will likely be lower.
This snow will not likely stick around for long as snow will likely change over to rain over nearly all of Delmarva Wednesday afternoon.
Then we'll have beneficial rain and mild temperatures through Thursday evening.
We'll get a break from the rain on Friday before more rain and mild temperatures this coming weekend.