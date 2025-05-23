DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Becoming mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Winds from the west could gust to 25 mph or more. Highs in the low 70s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.
Memorial Day: Isolated showers. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday: Showers. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Wednesday: Rain. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 76°F. Normal low: 55°F.
The cold front that brought some strong thunderstorms Thursday evening has moved to our east and cool high pressure is building into the Mid-Atlantic, making for a mainly dry, but cool Memorial Day weekend.
Skies clear Friday evening. As high pressure builds in, a pressure gradient will make for gusty west winds on Saturday; small craft advisories are up for most of the waters around Delmarva, so check the latest forecasts if you're thinking about taking the boat out on Saturday.
The winds will calm down a bit on Sunday, although it will still be a bit breezy. Temperatures stay cool as well, with highs only in the low 70s.
For our Memorial Day observances, the forecast is still looking okay. A disturbance will swing down from the Great Lakes, which will bring some more clouds and a chance for showers that could briefly interrupt any observances, especially in the morning, but most events should remain dry.
More substantial rain will arrive on Tuesday, although the latest guidance is suggesting the rain might be more on Wednesday. Either way, we'll see increased chances for rain during the middle of the coming week.
Warmer temperatures make a return by next weekend.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average near normal, and precipitation near normal for May 30 - June 5.