DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Scattered showers with a rumble of thunder possible. Lows in the low to mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Friday: Cloudy with on-and-off showers. Chilly. Breezy. Highs near 60°F. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Saturday: Cloudy with on-and-off showers. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with on-and-off showers and thunder. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Memorial Day: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 75°F. Normal low: 55°F.
Despite cloudy skies, it feels almost refreshing on Delmarva after the heat wave of the past several days.
The cold front that is responsible for the cooler weather will continue to sink to the south, and it will stall just south of Delmarva, bringing an extended period of clouds and showers to the peninsula through the Memorial Day weekend.
If you have plans Thursday evening, expect showers to overspread Delmarva from north to south. There could even be a rumble of thunder here and there, but no organized thunderstorm activity is expected.
The proximity of the front, coupled with gusty easterly winds will make for a cloudy Friday with on-and-off rain. It was also be quite chilly, with afternoon highs struggling to reach 60°F (what a contrast to earlier this week!).
Latest guidance is suggesting that the cold front will return to the north as a warm front this weekend, but will do so a little more slowly than previously expected, so we'll keep cloudy skies and on-and-off rain in the forecast for Saturday, along with unseasonably cool temperatures in the low 60s.
Once the front lifts north, temperatures will return to the 70s, hopefully by Sunday and Memorial Day. Shower activity will continue, but become more scattered in nature. So the takeaway is that neither day will be a washout, but keep your eyes on the forecast if you have outdoor Memorial Day observances planned.
Clouds and showers continue into Tuesday, before sunshine possibly makes a return by next Wednesday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average near normal, and precipitation near normal for May 28 - Jun 3.