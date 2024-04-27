DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: Mostly cloudy and cool. Winds from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Highs around 60°F, with 50s at the coast.
Saturday night: Slow clearing. Lows in the upper 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. Winds from the southwest at about 10 mph. Highs in the upper 70s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm. Some showers possible in the late afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Wednesday: A chance for a few showers. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 70°F. Normal low: 48°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
Today will be the last day of our stretch of cool weather on Delmarva before the arrival of summer-like temperatures to start next week.
As a weak disturbance crosses the Mid-Atlantic Saturday, we'll keep mostly cloudy skies in the forecast, although a peek of sun here and there is certainly possible. Any shower activity should be confined to areas well to our west.
As the disturbance passes, skies will gradually clear overnight, becoming partly cloudy to mostly clear after midnight. Temperatures tonight will be seasonable, in the upper 40s.
Sunday will be a very nice day with some lingering clouds in the morning giving way to mostly sunny skies in the afternoon. As winds shift to a southwesterly direction, temperatures will warm up nicely, into the upper 70s, with even the coast getting into the mid 70s.
With high pressure in charge to our southeast, we'll have a taste of summer on Monday and Tuesday. Mostly sunny skies will see afternoon highs reach the mid 80s on Monday. Clouds will increase with a chance of showers in the late afternoon and evening, but still, temperatures should make it into the mid 80s.
Then Wednesday through Saturday will be a little unsettled as a stationary boundary sags across the Mid-Atlantic. Several weak disturbances will travel along this boundary, bringing low chances of showers each day through next weekend. The best chances for showers as of Saturday morning look to be Wednesday and Friday, but there are lots of variations in our guidance. The takeaway here is that we're not expecting any heavy rain, but keep an umbrella nearby just in case.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging near normal and precipitation below normal for May 4 - May 10.