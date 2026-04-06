Forecast Updated on Monday, April 6, 2026, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 55-61. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a couple stray showers here or there. Most of us will stay dry. Windy. Lows: 37-44. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and windy. Highs: 50-58. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear and chilly. If you already planted flowers and plants for the season, you will probably want to cover them up for possible frost. Lows: 29-35. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 48-54. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 55-62. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
As the front clears us, the cooler air for next week will remind us that it is April on Delmarva. Today will be your typical early spring day with temperatures in the 50s and a few low 60s with a bit of wind coming from the north and northwest with some gusts to about 20-25 mph early in the day before the wind does settle a bit this afternoon and this evening. A second front arrives tonight into early on Tuesday that will bring some extra clouds around overnight and maybe even a few stray sprinkles or a few stray showers. If we see these sprinkles and showers, the best chance of seeing this happen would be across northern parts of the region.
A re-enforcing shot of colder air settles for Tuesday with temperatures in the 50s and the wind that will kick up on Tuesday will make things feel that much colder as we see a mix of clouds and sun across the area. Another cool day is expected Wednesday with temperatures in the low 50s for highs after morning temperatures in the low 30s on Wednesday morning. We will want to monitor how cold things could get for folks who have already planted things may regret their decision as they will need to cover things up for Wednesday morning.
High pressure takes control of the forecast for the foreseeable future with a general warming of temperatures over the next several days. We should see highs in the 60s and 70s into the weekend with lots of sunshine and even warmer weather is expected as we move into next week.