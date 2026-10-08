Forecast Updated on Tuesday, October 8, 2026, at 9:12 PM by Meteorologist Bob Trihy.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 50-58. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 70-77. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lows: 52-60. Winds: NW-N 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Increasing clouds throughout the day. Highs: 70-76. Winds: NE-SE 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Cloudy with periods of rain by the afternoon and evening hours. Breezy. Highs: 63-70. Winds: SE 15-30+ mph.
This amazing stretch of weather we have enjoyed will finally begin to give way over the coming days as we see more rain heading our way to end the weekend.
Behind a cold front the winds has shifted to the west and northwest, ushering in some cooler air, which will have us back in the 40s and 50s for Friday morning.
It will be a cooler Friday and Saturday with temperatures back to where we should be this time of year with a mix of sun and high clouds on Friday. On Saturday we will start to see the clouds on the increase as we see our rain chances starting to go up as we head into the second half of the weekend.
We will have to pay attention to the Gulf and see what happens with Hurricane Isaias over the next couple of days. The storm will make landfall somewhere along the Gulf coast by Friday night into early Saturday and the remnants of this storm will deliver another chance of rain. At the moment, the timing of the storm looks to be a Sunday into early on Monday affair where we could pick up on an additional 0.75-1.50” of rain on top of all the rain we have seen over the last several weeks and in some places we may see locally heavier amounts.
There are hints of another front that swing through on Tuesday which may lead to a slight cool down for Wednesday and Thursday. Another front may be in the cards for us later in the week next week to bring us more showers and storms. There is a lot of uncertainty about this with the models all over the place, so we will keep you posted as next weeks forecast comes into focus.