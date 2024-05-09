Forecast updated on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at 3:22 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS Fellow-CBM).
SYNOPSIS: Temperatures were very cooler across Delmarva today as an onshore wind flow developed behind a cool front. Even cooler air is on the way and we will see showers again later tonight and tomorrow as another cold front approaches from the west. Less humid air will arrive Friday night as another cool front arrives from the west.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, and a bit less humid. Showers are likely with rainfall near 0.25 inches in many spots. Low 55°. Beaches 57°. Wind: E 7-16 mph.
Friday: Partly sunny, breezy, and not as humid. Passing showers likely. High 60°. Beaches 57°. Wind: NE 10-18 mph.
Friday Night: Showers likely then clearing late. Cool and breezy. Low 48-50°. Beaches 53°. Wind: NE 7-14 mph.
Saturday: Mainly sunny, and not as humid. High 63°. Beaches 60°. Wind: NW/NE 1-7 mph. Winds on the coast NE 5-10 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
It will be mostly cloudy and less humid tonight across the area with passing showers likely. Look for lows near 56 degrees by sunrise with rainfall amounts of around a quarter of an inch.. Winds will be from the East at 8-16 mph.
Friday will be mainly cloudy with a few passing showers likely. It will not be as warm with a steady onshore wind bringing a deep layer of cool marine air to the area. The temperatures will only reach 60° in the afternoon with the beaches a few degrees cooler still! Showers are likely Friday night as a cold front from the west passes by, with much drier Canadian air arriving by sunrise Saturday. It will be noticeably cooler by daybreak Saturday with temps. dropping to near 48-50° as the cooler air mass arrives.
Saturday will be dry and sunny with lower humidity. The temperatures will reach 63-65° in the afternoon with a NW/NE breeze developing. It will turn cloudy Saturday night with showers returning and lows near 49-50 degrees by daybreak Sunday.
In the long-range: We will see some clouds and some showers late Saturday night and into Sunday. Look for temps. Near 65-66° Sunday afternoon. Sunshine returns on Monday and PM temps. will be near the average of 73 degrees and Tuesday/Wednesday will be near 75°. Showers will return late Tuesday into Wednesday with more humidity in the air.
The average low for early May is 52° and the high is 73°.