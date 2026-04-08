Forecast Updated on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at 3:50am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 46-54. Winds: E 10-20+ mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds and chilly. If you already planted flowers and plants for the season, you will probably want to cover them up for possible frost. Lows: 29-40. Winds: SE 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy to start the day with decreasing clouds throughout the day. Highs: 55-62. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear to mostly cloudy with a low cloud deck and fog possible in the morning hours. Highs: 37-44. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 65-72. Winds: S 10-20+ mph.
Saturday: Extra clouds and a stray sprinkle possible to start the day. Turning partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 68-75. Winds: W-N 5-20+ mph.
Waking up to a very cold morning across Delmarva for this time of year as things cleared out into the overnight with temperatures falling to or below freezing for many of us across central and western parts of Delmarva. It turns into a mostly sunny day today with a bit of a breeze early on off the Atlantic that will keep beach areas in the 40s this afternoon. As you move inland, temperatures climb up into the low to mid 50s for the majority of us. I’m expecting another cold night overnight tonight into Thursday morning even with the clouds trying to overspread the area by the morning hours. Temperatures will fall into the 30s overnight and with some of us below freezing once again. So, if you were one of those folks that planted things a bit early this season, you will be busy later today trying to cover things up so your flowers / plants don’t die due to the possible frost or freeze.
A storm system passing to our south on Thursday will overspread some extra clouds for the start of the day that should give way to sunshine by late in the afternoon and evening hours. This will keep beach town temperatures in the 40s and low 50s on Thursday while temperatures inland should warm temperatures in the 50s and a few low 60s for highs. The wind should continue to turn more out of the south and southwest by Friday morning leading to even warmer weather for Friday and Saturday.
High pressure takes control of the forecast for the foreseeable future with a general warming of temperatures over the next several days. There will be a little hiccup as we wake up on Saturday morning with some extra clouds as a weak front clears Delmarva and will turn the wind in off the Atlantic that will keep temperatures a touch cooler on Sunday.
Even warmer weather is expected early next week with highs into the 80s and no real solid chance for rain in our forecast over the next 10 days at the moment.