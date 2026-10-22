DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Clear skies. Lows in the low 40s.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs in the low 60s.
Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the low 60s.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Monday: Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 67°F. Normal low: 45°F.
The nor'easter we've been talking about the past week became Subtropical Storm "Josephine" on Wednesday evening.
"Josephine", which has been responsible for breezy conditions, beach erosion, and coastal flooding, is now moving northeast out to sea, and our coastal hazards will diminish as we get ready to end the work week.
Thursday night will be clear, with light winds. There could be a good amount of dew that develops by sunrise Friday, so you may want to keep that in mind for the Friday morning commute.
Winds will start to relax by the weekend as cool high pressure dominates the Mid-Atlantic. However, with those lighter winds and low humidity, we could see some chilly temperatures; despite sunshine, highs will only climb to about 60°F on Friday and Saturday. As of now there are no frost headlines, but we'll keep our eyes open for the possibility of frost Saturday and Sunday mornings, with the greatest threat for frost in interior parts of Delmarva.
Skies will stay sunny with seasonable temperatures into early next week.
A frontal system will bring more clouds to Delmarva on Wednesday into Thursday.
Measurable rainfall is not likely in the coming week or two.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation near normal for Oct 29 - Nov 4.
In the Tropics: Subtropical Storm "Josephine" continues to slowly strengthen southeast of New England, possibly developing hurricane-force winds by Friday morning. Coastal effects on Delmarva, including coastal flooding and beach erosion, will diminish into the weekend.
A disturbance east of Bermuda has a low, 10 percent chance of development in the next seven days. It is not a threat to the United States at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.