Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 32-36° Winds: SW 6-11 mph
Thursday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain to snow in the afternoon. Highs: 42-45° Winds: W 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Snow likely. Lows: 15-19° Winds: N 11-13 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs: 26-29° Low: 16-20° Winds: N 13-15 mph
Saturday: Mostly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs: 31-32° Lows: 19-21°
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs: 35-39° Lows: 18-27°
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 30-37° Lows: 12-17°
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 39-49° Lows: 23-37°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Wednesday! Today we had a beautiful and slightly warmer day across the peninsula. We made it to the 50s across the area with winds making it upwards of 30 mph at times. Tonight's temperatures will be quite warm, around the low 40s, and rain chances will increase overnight. But Thursday morning, as the cold front passes over Delmarva, there will be a surge of arctic air in the region allowing temperatures to drop around the freezing mark. On the backside of the cold front, the cold air will trigger some snow showers Thursday afternoon, right around the time most are getting off work. Expected snow totals are not forecasted to exceed 2 inches, with most areas seeing a dusting. Thursday evening winter weather from the cold front will gradually end, but all eyes will be on the center of low pressure that would have formed just off the coast. This area of low pressure will bring Delmarva's next chance of winter weather late Friday night into Saturday.
Starting Friday morning the area of low pressure will be making its way up the east coast. Friday afternoon will also be when chances of winter weather will start to increase. Friday will start as a mostly cloudy day with temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s. By Friday afternoon temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. The weather models are starting to agree on the fact that we will see some sort of winter weather on Delmarva Friday night into Saturday. The higher snow totals will fall on the southern parts of Delmarva. We will know more about the snow totals as we get closer to the weekend. We will continue to keep everyone updated as the forecast develops for this weekend.
The average temperature for mid-January is 45 degrees for a high and a low of 28 degrees.