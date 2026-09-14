Forecast Updated on Monday, September 14, 2026, at 4:10am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. A stray shower is possible as the cold front clears the area this morning, but most will be dry. Highs: 78-86. Winds: N-NE 15-35+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 50-58 (65-70 beach). Winds: NE 10-20+ mph.
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: 76-81 (70-74 beach). Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 52-60 (65-70 beach). Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 78-84 (75-80 beach). Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. A stray shower / storm possible late in the evening hours. Highs: 82-88. (78-84 beach). Winds: S-SW 5-15 mph.
High pressure takes control of the forecast for the next few days…once the actual cold front clears Delmarva during the course of this Monday. You will notice when the front will clear us today. Once the front gets through the region, the wind will turn out of the northwest and start to crank with some wind gusts over 35+ mph possible during the late afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures still climb up into the low to mid 80s today before the wind will help to usher in some cooler and much drier air. You will feel the humidity drain all day long and will allow temperatures to tumble into tonight and early on Tuesday morning with temperatures in the 50s for most (offer not valid at the beach) and some of our coolest communities could fall into the upper 40s tomorrow morning.
The ridge of high pressure will settle over the top of the region by Tuesday and Wednesday with cooler air in place as temperatures only climb up into the 70s and low 80s for highs both days with lower humidity levels…at least on Tuesday. I think the humidity will sneak up on Wednesday and set up for some warmer days once we get to Thursday and Friday with highs back up into the mid and some upper 80s on Friday. We will be watching another weak front arrive overnight Thursday into Friday that could bring us a couple showers or a thunderstorm. I am not too excited with this chance since the front looks to be moisture starved as it gets to the area.
The weekend forecast looks to start on the dry side with temperatures in the 70s and 80s with the wind in off the Atlantic and with some sunshine. I will introduce the idea of a few showers and storms on Sunday evening as the humidity soars again with the wind turning out of the south and southwest into next week. This will be ahead of a stronger cold front that provides better chances for showers and storms on Monday and especially on Tuesday of next week.
We may see our real first shot of fall air (granted short lived) into our neck of the woods for Wednesday and Thursday next week…stay tuned friends.
Note: it is hard to get real shots of colder air to come down from Canada in an El Nino fall.