DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Mostly clear and cool. Lows in the low 40s.
Saturday: A mix of clouds and sun. Cooler Winds from the north at 5 to 10 mph. Highs in the low 60s.
Trick-or-Treat Time: Partly to mostly cloudy. Temperatures falling through the 50s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Monday: Mostly cloudy. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 64°F. Normal low: 43°F.
After several days of well above normal temperatures, a dry cold front crosses Delmarva by late Friday, ushering in cooler temperatures for the weekend.
That front is almost completely starved of moisture, so we're not even going to see much in the way of clouds as it transits the peninsula. The only way we'll know the front has passed is winds becoming a bit breezier, and shifting to a more northwesterly direction.
Temperatures will also turn cooler Friday night, bottoming out in the low 40s, which is much closer to normal for this time of year. The air is also much drier, so fog is much less likely Saturday morning.
For Halloween festivities on Saturday, the weather is looking very nice, albeit cooler. Clouds will be on the increase with highs in the low 60s. No rain is expected, though. A gusty breeze in the morning will start to die down by trick-or-treat time. And we should remain dry into Sunday, when we set the clocks back one hour as we return to Standard Time.
We're continuing to dry out the forecast for early next week, as high pressure will keep rain chances away from the Mid-Atlantic. For Sunday through Wednesday next week, expect lots of clouds, with occasional peeks of sun. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s on Sunday, and within a few degrees of 70°F Monday through Wednesday.
Better chances for rain could arrive in the latter half of next week.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation above normal for Nov 6 - Nov 12.
In the Tropics: There are no areas of development interest at this time.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.