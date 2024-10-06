Forecast updated on Sunday, October 6, 2024, at 7:00 AM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Today: Mainly sunny and remaining dry. A light southwest wind. High 77º inland. Wind: SW 1-7 mph. Beaches: High 73º with wind SE 3-8 mph PM.
Tonight: Increasing clouds with a south breeze at 6-13 mph. Low 59-61°.
Monday:Mainly Sunny and dry. Cooler in the evening. High 75. Wind: West then NW 9-18 mph by midday.
Monday Night: Clear and cooler.Low 48-49°. Wind: NW 5-12 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny and less humid. High 69-70°. Wind: NW 6012 mph
Forecast Discussion:
Today will be sunny and pleasant with fairly low humidity as dew points stay in the 50's. giving a dry fall like feel to the air. Afternoon temps. will reach 77° with a light wind. The coast will see a light east wind with temps. around 72° in the afternoon. Tonight looks partly cloudy with lows near 60 degrees ahead of another cool front. A south wind will continue all night with more humid air arriving.
Monday looks dry and sunny with another cool front passing in the morning. High temps. will be near 75°, and it will be breezy with winds at 12-18 mph from the NW in the afternoon hours. Much drier air will arrive by afternoon and even cooler weather will arrive Monday night. We will see temps. falling to the upper 40's across most of Delmarva by daybreak Tuesday.
Tuesday will be dry and sunny with a NW breeze at 6-12 mph and temps. Only getting near 70 around 3 PM. We will drop back to the upper 40's again by daybreak Wednesday as a dry fall airmass from Canada settles over the region.
In the long-range: We will see lows reach the upper 40's Thursday morning with temps. In the upper 60's Wednesday into Friday. No rain is expected over the next 7 days. High temperatures will be near 70° Friday and 75° Saturday. Hurricane Milton will likely hit Florida near Tampa on Wednesday, but it will not impact our weather here on Delmarva.
The average high for early October is 73 degrees with an average low of 52 degrees.