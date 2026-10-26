Forecast Updated on Monday, October 26, 2026, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Sunny! Highs: 67-72. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 38-46. Winds: NW-N 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 65-70. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 42-50. Winds: NE-E 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs: 65-70. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 67-74. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
The massive ridge of high pressure continues to control our weather for the next week as we are expecting to see lots of sunshine over the next several days. We will see little shifts of wind over the course of the week that will be moving temperatures around a bit from time to time…but, the overall story of the week is that the dry weather continues.
We are starting off with another chilly start out the door with many of us seeing temperatures tumble into the 30s and a few of us close to freezing once again. It will lead us to another stellar day with sunshine and temperatures climbing up into 60s and 70s for highs…right about where we should be for this time of year.
A weak front will clear the area tonight with little fanfare, but brings us a wind shift as we get a re-enforcing shot of dry air from the north. This will allow the wind to turn out of the northeast on Tuesday and Wednesday and will help to keep temperatures a bit cooler with highs in the 60s for highs (low 60s at the beach). The wind starts to turn back out of the south and southwest by Thursday and Friday and will push our temperatures well into the 70s and a few neighborhoods to close to 80 degrees.
Another quick wind shift happens as we move into the weekend that will allow temperatures to cool a smidge for the weekend, but we are still forecasting temperatures into the 70s for Saturday and Sunday with lots of sunshine for both days. Over the weekend, remember that we fall back and switch back to Daylight Standard Time…so, our clocks will shift and means we will be gaining an extra hour of sleep (woo-hoo!). Finally, this might be where things will change.
A warm front looks to arrive on Monday that may bring us our first real chance for showers to Delmarva in the last two weeks. It is still not a slam dunk chance at the moment, but we are watching that and a much better chance for some showers and storms by the middle of next week.