Forecast Updated on Thursday, April 30, 2026, at 3:55am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 65-72. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows: 37-44. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 57-67. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a stray shower here or there by morning. Lows: 42-50. Winds: S-SE 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with some scattered rain showers possible all day long. Highs: 50-60. Winds: SE 10-30+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 56-64. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
The front is clearing Delmarva as I write this in the early morning hours and we will see a pretty nice day with a mix of sun and clouds. With the clouds that develop being unstable cloud cover, we could see a couple of these clouds develop into a sprinkle or even a couple stray showers during the course of the day. As we start on the warm side this morning, temperatures should still climb up into the 60s to around 70 degrees for a high today.
We cool off for a couple of days, but still very comfortable for this time of year with highs in the 60s on Friday with a good amount of sunshine. Watching an area of low pressure that will be passing by to our south on Saturday. The low looks to move far enough to the north that we will see the chance of some scattered rain showers on and off all day long on Saturday. Along with this rain chance, the wind coming in off the Atlantic will keep temperatures on the cooler side with highs in the 50s. Sunday looks to be the better of the weekend days with sunshine and highs in the 50s and 60s.
We dry out and warm things up heading into next week with temperatures back into the 70s by Monday and Tuesday. Another round of showers and storms could be possible by Wednesday -Thursday timeframe.