Forecast Updated on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, at 4:15am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 50-58. Winds: NE 5-20 mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few stray showers possible. Lows: 40-46. Winds: N-NW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers. Highs: 58-65. Winds: S-SE 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers turning into a steady rain. Lows: 42-48. Winds: SE-E 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with on and off rain. Some of this rain is heavy at times. Breezy. Highs: 48-58. Winds: E-NE 10-25+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 52-58. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
We get a nice start to our workweek with some sunshine at times throughout the day today. Out the door, we start with a cooler start inland across Delmarva with warmer conditions as you get closer at our beach towns with this persistent wind off the Atlantic. We stay dry today with temperatures a touch warmer with highs into the mid 50s. It will remain breezy to start off the day with the wind settling down throughout the afternoon.
We shift into a wetter weather pattern to wrap up the workweek with rain showers possible into Wednesday. The rain will be on and off in nature throughout the day on Wednesday and should not amount to a lot of rain. The problem is that a new area of low pressure develops along a stalling front and runs right over the top of Delmarva on Thursday with rain chances and some of this rain will be heavy at times throughout the day. It does not look for Opening Day for the Orioles and the Phillies on Thursday with this rain on the way. We are expecting another 1-3” of rain from this storm with heavier amounts of rain the farther south you live by the time it wraps up on Thursday night. The best plan would be to move it to Friday when there will be sunshine, but a cool and windy day.
This unsettled weather pattern now looks to linger into the Easter weekend as another frontal boundary comes in from the north on Saturday and Saturday night with the chance of a few showers. At the moment, the Easter Sunday forecast looks better than it did yesterday, but still will have plenty of extra clouds around the region. This may lead us into another unsettled weather pattern with more rain possible into early next week. The more things change…the more they stay the same.