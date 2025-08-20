Forecast Updated on Wednesday, August 20, 2025, at 3:50am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: A few scattered showers possible early in the day, otherwise it turns partly cloudy by the afternoon. Windy. Highs: 74-83. Winds: E-SE 15-45+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and windy. Lows: 68-75. Winds: E 20-50+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with drizzle / stray showers possible especially at the beach. Windy. Highs: 74-81. Winds: E-NE 25-50+ mph.
Thursday Night: Turning partly cloudy to mostly clear by the morning. Windy. Lows: 59-68. Winds: NE-N 15-40+ mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny and windy, especially early in the day. Highs: 77-83. Winds: N-NW 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 78-84. Winds: NW-W 5-20+ mph.
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the beach towns of Maryland and Virginia through Friday morning. Erin has started its trek north and will be passing by to our east over the next few days bringing with it some very rough conditions at the beach with beach erosion and some coastal flooding a threat along with the rip current threats. We also will need to watch the bays as this persistent wind in from the northeast could cause some issues on our bays ahead of the push of water as Erin moves by to our east. Expect to see some coastal flood advisories to be issued for higher than normal tides continuing through Thursday.
A few lingering showers are possible this morning as the front with the new low that formed on the front will start to move away from the region. As it does so, it will allow for some sunshine later this afternoon and this evening and should see our temperatures spike into the 80s for highs as the tropical air from Erin begins to move into the region. We will see the outer cloud deck from Erin move into overnight tonight and will be around for Thursday. We won’t completely rule out shower chances on Thursday, or at least some drizzle at the beach when the wave highs grow to 6-12’ on Wednesday night and Thursday. The storm pushes away from the coast on Friday, but the wind will still be a factor as we expect wind gusts to 40 mph early in the day.
Temperatures start to rebound as the wind starts to shift a bit on Friday with highs back up into the 80s. We stay in the 80s for the weekend, but another stronger cold front arrives with the chance of some scattered showers and storms by Sunday and Monday. Next week looks like a pumpkin Reese's at the store as we see fall-like temperatures with highs in the 70s and low 80s with sunshine by the middle of the week.