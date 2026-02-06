Stay up to date on the approaching winter storm with radar and hourly forecasts in the WBOC weather app, available for Apple and Android.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Light snow. A dusting to ½" expected. Lows in the mid teens. Chance of snow 30 percent.
Saturday: Light snow showers early, then clearing. Very cold and windy. Temperatures steady in the mid teens. Winds from the northwest at 25 to 35 mph, gusts to 55 mph possible. Wind chills below 0°F.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, cold, and windy. Highs in the low 20s. Wind chills in the single digits.
Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs in the mid 40s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs around 40°F. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 47°F. Normal low: 28°F.
Our weather headline on this Finally Friday evening is very cold and windy conditions for the weekend.
A strong clipper system will swing across Delmarva Friday night. With it will come some light snow, but only a dusting to ½" is expected.
More notably will be cold and windy conditions. As the clipper system's low rapidly deepens over the Atlantic, high pressure will push in from the north. The pressure gradient between these two features will generate north to northwesterly winds that could gust to 55 mph or more at times on Saturday, and to 30 mph or more on Sunday. A *High Wind Warning* is in effect for Saturday.
With temperatures only in the teens, dangerously cold wind chills are expected. An *Extreme Cold Warning* is in effect Saturday night into Sunday morning. During the day, on Saturday wind chills will be below zero, and early Sunday morning, those wind chills could drop to -10°F or colder.
Another clipper system will cross the region late Sunday, bringing another chance for light snow showers. But again, little to no accumulation is expected.
In better news, milder temperatures are expected to return by the middle of next week. There will be a chance for rain late Wednesday into next Thursday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation above normal for February 13 - February 19.