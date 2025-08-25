Forecast Updated on Monday, August 25, 2025, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 80-86. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 56-66. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 78-83. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 52-65. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: 75-80. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Sunny. Highs: 78-83. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
The hammer to the slight bump in humidity we felt on Sunday still sits to our west early this morning, but should be across Delmarva by later this evening and tonight. Throughout the day today, we will start to feel the humidity begin to drop again and will be very refreshing by later this afternoon and this evening. Some of our coolest communities could wake up in the 50s by Tuesday morning after high temperatures on Monday reach into the mid 80s for highs.
As this Canadian high takes its time moving into the area, we will see one more little weak front clear Delmarva on Tuesday with just a few extra clouds and that additional blast of cooler air that sets up our Fall Preview sale for a few days. Temperatures on Tuesday will reach the 70s and low 80s for highs with temperatures dropping well into the 50s for morning temperatures on Wednesday morning.
The high will be right overhead on Wednesday with temperatures in the mid 70s for highs and morning temperatures on Tuesday well into the 50s with our coolest communities probably seeing our first 40 degree readings since April or early May. The refreshing air will stick around for Thursday with many in the 70s for highs. Things will shift a bit on Friday as a weak little front arrives with the chance of a couple stray showers or a storm possible in the late afternoon or evening hours.
The weekend forecast looks quiet with sunshine and comfortable temperatures holding with highs in the 70s and morning temperatures in the 50s. Labor Day Monday looks great and a touch warmer with highs in the 70s and low 80s. We will be watching for a storm to form off the coast of the Carolinas by the end of the long weekend that could bring some rain into the area for the start of the short school and workweek.