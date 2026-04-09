DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Partly cloudy with fog developing by sunrise. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with fog in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny and milder. Highs around 70°F.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with a stray shower. Highs in the low 70s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
Monday: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy and warm. A stray shower possible. Highs near 80°F. Chance of rain 20 percent.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the upper 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 64°F. Normal low: 42°F.
High pressure continues to shift east, with a corresponding wind shift from east to south.
This has increased humidity a bit over Delmarva, setting us up for partly cloudy skies Thursday night, with areas of fog likely to develop by sunrise on Friday.
Friday will start off with areas of fog and lots of clouds before becoming mostly sunny Friday afternoon, with warmer temperatures that will approach 70°F.
A weak cold front will sink down over Delmarva on Saturday. This front won't have much moisture to work with, but a stray shower can't be ruled out. Most folks will stay dry, though.
On the back side of the front we'll briefly cool down (although not much of a cool down!) into the mid 60s on Sunday.
Next week we'll get into a warmer stretch of weather with afternoon highs back in the 80s for at least few days mid-week. Temperatures by Wednesday could climb into the upper 80s with some record high temperatures being challenged across Delmarva.
Salisbury record highs:
April 14: 87°F (1941)
April 15: 87°F (1941)
April 16: 89°F (1976)
In the long range, temperatures are expected to average above normal, and precipitation near normal for April 16 - April 22.