Good Morning Delmarva, looking at a beautiful stretch of spring weather ahead, expect a mix of sun and clouds early, then turning fully sunny by the afternoon. It will be a bit breezy, winds out of the North 10 to 15 mph,
with gusts upwards of 25 mph. Highs today near 70. For tonight, clear and cool, with lows dipping into the low 40s. For your Sunday Funday, plenty of sunshine continues, but temperatures stay a little cooler, highs near 65 degrees. Clouds move in Sunday night, with milder lows around 50. Monday arrives with a warming trend taking hold for the week. Monday will be partly sunny with highs climbing to around 79, followed by a mostly cloudy night with lows in the low 60s. By Tuesday, temps climb into the mid 80s, with mostly sunny skies, and that warmth builds even further into Wednesday, where we’re expecting a taste of summer with highs pushing close to 88 degrees under mostly sunny skies. That warm pattern sticks around through Thursday and Friday, with highs staying in the mid-80s and a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will also trend warmer, settling into the mid to upper 60s by midweek. Overall, it’s a dry and quiet forecast with no major rain chances, just a steady transition from cool spring air to early summer warmth.